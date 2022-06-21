Mozambican guest visits Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences
VASS Director Nguyen Hong Son (R) and Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Visiting Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias on June 26 visited the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS).
VASS Director Nguyen Hong Son told the guest that along with contributing to economic and domestic agriculture development, the academy is also cooperating with agricultural organisations around the world in developing science and technology as well as transferring scientific and technological advances.
According to Son, in the 2013-2017 period, with the support and facilitation of the two countries’ governments, VAAS had a cooperation project with Mozambique to develop a number of key crops, and transfer high-yielding plant varieties and technical advances in farming to Mozambique.
The academy was also provided with some genetic resources by Mozambican colleagues to research and breed new plant varieties in Vietnam, he said, adding his agency wants to continue cooperation with colleagues in Mozambique to research and develop new plant varieties and technologies as well as to exchange technical advances.
For her part, Bias said her official visit to Vietnam is an opportunity to strengthen the cooperative relationship between Mozambique and Vietnam, adding that the two countries have been cooperating in many fields.
She highly appreciated contributions and cooperation of VAAS for promoting agriculture of Mozambique, and expressed her hope that agricultural research institutes of the two countries will have closer cooperation, adding that Mozambique welcomes Vietnamese agricultural experts to work side by side with Mozambican colleagues in the coming time./.