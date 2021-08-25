MPI supports digital transformation to improve business efficiency
At the Protrade Garment JSC (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Planning and Investment is developing a draft programme to support digital transformation in enterprises, cooperatives and business households for 2021-2025, to meet the practical and urgent needs of the fourth industrial revolution and tackling the pandemic.
The purpose of the programme is for digital transformation through transforming awareness, vision and business strategy; supporting the digitisation of business, management processes, technology and production; supporting digital transformation to improve the efficiency of production and business; enhancing capacity and competitive advantage; and creating new values for production and businesses.
The goal is that 100 percent of production and businesses will be aware of digital transformation by 2025; 500,000 production and businesses receive support from the programme; at least 800 businesses, 100 cooperatives and 4,000 business households supported gain successes in digital transformation.
The programme will also establish a network of experts, including at least 500 organisations and individuals, advising digital transformation in production and businesses; as well as map and publish a database of at least 100 digital transformation technology solutions for production and businesses.
To achieve the objectives, the draft proposes several groups of activities to be implemented.
Specifically, it will develop documents and tools to guide digital transformation and the digital environment.
It will also form and coordinate a network of consultants on digital transformation for production and businesses.
In addition, the programme will support digital transformation training for production and businesses.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment said that funds for the programme's implementation include funds from central and local state budgets and contributions and donations from organisations and individuals, as well as businesses participating in the programme.
The draft has been posted on the website of the Ministry of Planning and Investment for consultation./.