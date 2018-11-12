Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has approved a master plan on irrigation for the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands to 2030 with a vision to 2050 with total investment of more than 103 trillion VND (nearly 4.4 billion USD).

Of the investment, over 93 trillion VND will be spent on water supply, nearly 7.6 trillion VND on water drainage and flood prevention, and 1.3 trillion VND on non-construction solutions.

The capital will be sourced from annual allocation of the State budget, investment from economic sectors and contributions of residents in target areas.

The irrigation master plan aims to enhance the region’s capacity to adapt to climate change, serve agricultural restructuring, modernise the region’s irrigation systems and ensure water supply for agricultural and industrial production, and residents’ daily life.

Specifically, the plan targets to ensure water supply for more than 1.16 million ha of arable land and meet 90 percent of water demand in industry and daily life. Another important goal is to ensure water drainage for rains with a 10 percent rainfall recurrence interval.

Under the plan, 408 irrigation works will be built or repaired and upgraded in the Sesan river basin sub-region, along with 345 works in the Ba river upper basin sub-region, 646 works in the Dong Nai river upper basin sub-region, and 707 works in the Srepok river upper basin sub-region.

Regarding non-construction solutions, the plan calls for enhancing the efficiency of the management and operation of irrigation works, building and modernising forecast and warning systems, researching and applying advanced water-saving irrigation systems and studying the use of surface water instead of ground water.

The region targeted by the plan is home to five Central Highland provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong.-VNA