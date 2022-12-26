Culture - Sports FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: tough journey ends with miracle for Vietnam 2022 has been a good year for the Vietnamese female football team, as they successfully defended their championship at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and for the first time ever secured a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 that will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Culture - Sports Ha Long Winter Carnival 2022 attracts thousands of visitors The Ha Long Winter Carnival 2022, themed "Colours of the Wonder," took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 24 evening, drawing thousands of participants.

Culture - Sports “Sa Pa – Snowy Paradise” winter festival opens The People’s Committee of Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on December 23 opened the Winter Festival themed “Sa Pa – Snowy Paradise”.