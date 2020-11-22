At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Foodies in Hanoi have a chance to enjoy the local cuisine of the northwestern region when visiting the Week of Muong Khuong mandarins and other Lao Cai province’s agricultural products which opened at Big C Thang Long supermarket on November 21.

Apart from Muong Khuong mandarins, the trademark recognised by the National Office of Intellectual Property, Lao Cai’s co-operatives and businesses are displaying local specialities such as Seng Cu rice, Muong Khuong chilli sauce, tea, honey, Thanh Sơn vermicelli, Muc grapefruit, turmeric starch, dried buffalo meat, wine, medical herbs, and more.

This is the first time the Week of Muong Khuong mandarin and agricultural products of Lao Cai has been introduced in Hanoi.

“The event is an opportunity to introduce agricultural products in Lao Cai province in general and Muong Khuong mandarins in particular to Hanoians. It also offers an opportunity to establish sustainable links between manufacturers and distributors, facilitating local enterprises to connect and develop markets, expand production along the value chain,” said Nguyen Truong Giang, deputy head of the province’s Department of Industry and Trade.

At the event, the Big C Trade Centre and several Lao Cai agencies signed a memorandum of understanding on product sales.

The event will run through November 25.

This is part of a series of programmes organised by Big C in co-ordination with ministries and localities to support the promotion activities to introduce and build brands for agricultural products, specialities across regions and localities of Vietnam./.



