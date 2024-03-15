The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is designed in the shape of a hat worn by soldiers at Dien Bien Phu, camouflaged with mesh.

The exhibition area is on the first floor, covering an area of 1,250 square meters and featuring nearly 1,000 documents, artefacts, photos, and maps.

The highlight of the museum is a panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign - the largest in Southeast Asia and one of the three largest in the world. Painted with oil on canvas, it features 4,500 figures amid mountainous landscapes, faithfully and seamlessly recreating the significant battles of the Dien Bien Phu campaign.

Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is constantly improving its service quality to attract domestic and international visitors. Particularly noteworthy is its team of guides.

The museum stands as a driving force for Dien Bien province to develop historical tourism into a leading economic sector./.

VNA