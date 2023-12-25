Business Firms expand business as 2024 nears Enterprises are sprinting on the last days of 2023 to compete their yearly production and business plans, and some are expanding their business activities to welcome the New Year 2024.

Business Central banks promote consumer lending The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has requested credit institutions and branches of foreign banks to boost consumer lending as part of efforts to prevent loan sharks who have targeted vulnerable people.

Business Vietnam promotes green industrial park development Many localities in Vietnam have promoted converting traditional industrial parks to eco-industrial parks and also developed new green industrial parks.