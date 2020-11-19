Politics Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite COVID-19.

Politics Foreign officials highlight signing of RCEP Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier has welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement between 15 signatories in Asia-Pacific.

ASEAN Senior officials meet to prepare for 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting Senior energy officials of the East Asia Summit (EAS) countries gathered at an online meeting on November 18 to prepare for the 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting, one of important events within the framework of the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) in 2020.