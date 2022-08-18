Myanmar sees highest single-day rainfalls in over 50 years
Yangon city and Kyaukphyu town of Myanmar recorded the heaviest single-day rainfalls in over 50 years on August 17, according to the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
A street becomes flooded after downpours in Yangon city of Myanmar on August 17 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Yangon city and Kyaukphyu town of Myanmar recorded the heaviest single-day rainfalls in over 50 years on August 17, according to the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Yangon, the former capital of Myanmar, saw its highest single-day rainfall in 54 years, 170mm, on August 17, compared to the previous record of 149mm in August 2019, inundating some areas in this city.
Kyaukphyu, a major town in Rakhine state, experienced a rainfall of 502mm on the day, the highest in 58 years, compared to the 272mm reported in August 1994.
The records were caused by a heavy monsoon wind from the east, said Hla Tun, director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
However, this year's average rainfall is still low, he added.
July and August are the months with the highest average rainfalls in Myanmar, which sees its rainy season from mid-May to late October.
Despite that, some towns in this country have undergone record-breaking July heat waves this year in nearly 70 years, according to the weather bureau./.