World Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in Nusantara for first time Indonesia celebrated its Independence Day in its future capital city of Nusantara for the first time on August 17.

World Inflation in Singapore expected to peak in Q4: official Inflation in Singapore is expected to peak in the next two to four months and will start to ease thereafter, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said.

World Vietnam to make Apple Watch, MacBook for first time Apple is in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time as the US tech giant looks to diversify production away from China, Nikkei Asia reported.