An area in the eastern Shan state (Photo: https://www.poandpo.com/) Hanoi (VNA) -



Acting on a tip, the The police in Myanmar seized 1,350 tonnes of caffeine in the eastern Shan state, the country's state media reported on January 3.Acting on a tip, the anti-narcotics police confiscated the caffeine worth over 100 million kyats (about 47,619 USD) from a 12-wheeled tractor-trailer vehicle near a checkpoint in Tachilek town of Shan state on December 28.



According to investigations, the drugs were being transported to Kunhing town also in Shan State.





The police also arrested two suspects in the operation and further investigations were underway, they added.

Earlier in June, Myanmar burned a cache of drugs worth over 500 million USD to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking./.

VNA