Myriad events to mark 80th anniversary of Outline of Vietnamese Culture
At the event (Photo: tienphong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The 80th anniversary celebration of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture – the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1943 – will feature a seminar, an exhibition, an art programme, and a week-long film screening.
The events and their schedule were released at a press conference held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on February 22.
Accordingly, a national symposium, jointly held by the ministry, the Party Central Committee’s Commission on Information and Education, the Central Theory Council, and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, is slated for February 27.
The teleconference, involving all the 63 provinces and cities nationwide, is set to showcase the outline’s theoretical and realistic values, and the culture and people of Vietnam as the foundation and motivation of the national development in the new period. About 300 delegates are expected to attend in person, with its opening ceremony broadcast live on the Hanoi Television and Radio channels.
Prior to the event, there will be an exhibition on the same theme displaying about 80 photos. The display will be held again at the Hanoi Opera House on February 28 evening as part of a special commemoration ceremony and art programme broadcast live by the Vietnam Television’s VTV1 channel. The channel will also show its audience an 80-minute documentary film on the historical document on February 27.
In addition, from February 25 to March 3, a film screening programme will take place nationwide.
Addressing the press conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong stressed the importance of the outline and stated that it laid the basis for current cultural achievements.
Manifesting the Party’s recognition of the significance of culture to the overall development of the nation, the 1943 document stated three principles of “nationalisation”, “popularisation”, and “scientification”. It defined that Vietnamese culture (consisting of ideology, learning, and arts) “will be liberated by the democratic revolution and freed from shackles and could catch up with the world's neo-democratic culture”./.