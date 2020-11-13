At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly’s 10th session convened the ninth working day in Hanoi on November 13, adopting four draft laws and two resolutions.



Under the chair of NA Permanent Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, the legislature discussed the draft revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control in a plenary session in the morning.



Twenty-nine deputies offered their opinions on the bill.



Minister of Public Security To Lam later explained several issues of deputies’ concern related to the draft law.



Phong asked the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs to work closely with compilation and concerned agencies to collect feedback to continue perfecting the draft law before submitting it to the legislature for approval at the 11th session.



In the afternoon, presided over by NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, the legislature listened to a report examining the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Handling of Administrative Violations presented by Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung.



As many as 446 deputies voted in favour of the draft law, or 92.53 percent of all.



Later, 449 lawmakers voted yes to the draft revised Law on Residency.



Among 454 lawmakers present, 450 cast approval votes for the draft amended Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract.



The Law on International Agreements, the resolution on central budget allocation for 2021, and the resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, were also adopted.



During the plenary session on November 16, the NA ratified the resolution on urban administration organisation in Ho Chi Minh City and discussed the draft revised Law on Road Traffic.



In the afternoon, the legislature is scheduled to approve the law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control and debate the draft law on road traffic safety and order./.