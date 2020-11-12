NA approves new Government officials, resolution on 2021 budget estimate
The National Assembly passed the appointment of several new ministers and senior government officials, and approved the Resolution on State budget estimate for 2021 on November 12, the eighth working day of the second phase of its 10th session.
The plenum on November 12 of the National Assembly's ongoing 10th session (Photo: VNA)
The NA approved the appointment of Huynh Thanh Dat as the new Minister of Science and Technology, Nguyen Thanh Long as the new Minister of Health, Nguyen Thi Hong as the new Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, and three judges of the Supreme People’s Court.
The legislative body also adopts the Resolution on State budget estimate for 2021, under which the total State budget collection will stand at 1.343 quadrillion VND (about 58 billion USD) while the State budget spending will be 1.687 quadrillion VND.
The same day, NA deputies discussed the bill on forces participating in safeguarding security and order at grassroots level, a draft resolution on the organization of urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City, and another draft resolution on piloting the management and use of defence-security land in combination with production and economic purposes.
A proposal of the Government on solutions to help the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines cope with difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was submitted to the NA for consideration.
On November 13, the NA is scheduled to discuss the draft revised law on drug prevention and control, and vote on the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Handling Administrative Violations, the draft revised Law on Residency, the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts, the draft law on international agreements, the draft resolution on central budget allocation in 2021 and the draft resolution on participating in UN peacekeeping forces./.