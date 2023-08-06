Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono on August 6 within the framework of his official visit to Indonesia.

Hue told the governor that his visit aimed to strengthen relations between the two countries on all channels and at all levels, including locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

He expressed his hope that the capital cities of Hanoi and Jakarta will intensify cooperation and exchange development experiences, especially when a direct air route between them is expected to be launched soon.

Hartono expressed his hope that Hanoi and Jakarta, which set up twinned relations in 2004, will continue stepping up the exchange of experience and cooperation in the fields of transport, city administration, and service industry.

On the same day, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the office of Vietnam’s FPT group in Jakarta.

Established in 2017, FPT Indonesia has gradually gained a foothold in this market, and become the biggest and fastest-growing Vietnamese IT company in the country.

Chairman Hue expressed his delight that FPT is one of the first Vietnamese businesses to have invested in Indonesia, and also gained good revenue and set up a business network in the country.

Indonesia is currently the third largest ASEAN trading partner and ranks fifth in the region and 30th in the world among foreign investors in Vietnam, he said, adding that FPT needs to lend a hand to the two countries’ businesses to invest in each other’s markets and coordinate to boost cooperation in supply chains.

Also on August 6, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and parliamentary leaders of other ASEAN members attended a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly./.

