Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Supreme Privy Council to the King, on his election as President of the fifth-tenure Senate during their phone talks on April 5.



Hue lauded the CPP's victory in the recent Senate election and expressed his hope for Cambodia's continued success under Hun Sen's leadership. He specifically mentioned achieving the goals outlined in the CPP's Political Platform for 2023-2028 and the Pentagonal Strategy Phase I, aiming to elevate Cambodia to a high middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.



Vietnam, Hue affirmed, views achievements of the CPP, State and people of Cambodia as a source of encouragement.



Informing Chairman Hue about Cambodia's socio-economic situation and national development strategies, Hun Sen reaffirmed Cambodia's consistent foreign policy of giving priority to relations with Vietnam, adding that both the NA and Senate of Cambodia are promoting ties with the Vietnamese NA, an effort to connect the two legislative bodies together.



He highlighted the thriving tourism cooperation between the countries, with Vietnamese tourists ranking second in Cambodia in the first quarter of this year.



On the occasion, Hun Sen briefed Chairman Hue about his speech before the Senate, affirming his commitment to contributing to cooperation between the two governments and legislatures. He stressed that amid uncertainties in the region and the world, the two Parties, Governments and legislatures need to step up all-around collaboration.



The two leaders agreed on the need to further strengthen traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries through the party, parliament, government and people-to-people exchanges, especially via high-level meetings between the two Parties, the 13th session of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, Investment, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, and the conference of border provinces.



They pledged to maintain effective coordination between relevant ministries, particularly those related to national defence, public security, and foreign affairs, to ensure a borderline of peace and development.



The leaders also promised to support Laos' chairmanship of ASEAN and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024 and boost solidarity among member states.



Hue wished that Hun Sen would continue directing the committees of the Cambodian Senate to work closely with the Vietnamese NA's committees to further enhance the role of the legislative bodies in mechanism and law fine-tuning, create a legal framework conducive to bilateral cooperation in various fields, monitor the implementation of agreements signed between the governments and ministries of both countries, offer mutual support at parliamentary forums such as AIPA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF). Additionally, there was a shared commitment to accelerating the remaining 16% of land border demarcation between Vietnam and Cambodia as soon as possible.



Regarding legal papers of Cambodians of Vietnamese origin, Hue thanked Hun Sen and the Cambodian Prime Minister for their utmost attention to this matter. He wished for continued attention to this issue to create favourable conditions for their long-term well-being.



He expressed his desire that Hun Sen will support and direct the active and effective implementation of the cooperation agreement signed by the Cambodian Senate’s Secretariat and the Vietnamese NA Office in November 2022, further improve the effectiveness of exchange activities among young leaders, youths, female and friendship parliamentarians in order to uphold the tradition of solidarity, friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries and legislatures./.