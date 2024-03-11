NA Chairman honoured with 40-year Party membership badge
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was honoured with the 40-year Party membership badge during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 11.
After member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Agencies’ Bloc Nguyen Van The announced the decision to present the badge to Hue, Politburo member, Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai presented the badge to the NA leader.
Mai reviewed Hue's revolutionary career since he was admitted to the Party on March 9, 1984, as well as his contributions to the development of various sectors and agencies in his different positions.
During his 40-year Party membership, in all circumstances and all working positions, NA Chairman Hue has shown absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, while staying steadfast in Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh's thought, and the goal of national independence and socialism, said Mai, adding that he has upheld the vanguard role of a Party member and joined hands with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to promote national reform, construction, and defence.
The badge shows the recognition and high valuation of the Party of NA Chairman Hue’s dedication and contributions to the glorious revolutionary career of the Party, Mai underlined.
For his part, Hue expressed his honour to receive the noble recognition from the Party, and thanked leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front for guiding and supporting him during his working process.
He affirmed that the badge is a motivation for him to work harder to complete all tasks assigned by the Party, State and people./.