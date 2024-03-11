Politics PM receives President of New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President of the New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Roberto Rabel, who is a professor of Victoria University of Wellington, on March 11 on the occasion of his official visit to New Zealand.

Politics HCM City leader welcomes Japanese vice foreign minister Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a reception for Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro on March 11.

Politics Vice State President begins working trip to United Nations, US Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is paying a working visit to the US, starting March 11 morning (Vietnam time), to attend the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and carry out several bilateral activities in the US.

Politics Vietnam-Australia ties become more effective, substantial: Scholars The outcomes of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Australia, especially the upgrade of the Vietnam-Australia to a comprehensive strategic partnership, have opened up a new chapter in the bilateral relationship that is growing deeper, more effective and substantial, commented scholars.