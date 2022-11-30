NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his hope for enhanced ties via the Party, State, Parliament channels and people-to-people exchanges while receiving Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles in Canberra on November 30.



Hue, who is paying an official visit to Australia from November 30 to December 3, told the Australian leader that the relationsip between the two countries are growing in all aspects, including national defence and security.



He hailed Australia for assisting Vietnam to join United Nations peacekeeping missions, specifically providing language training for military personnel and helping Vietnam deploy a level 2 field hospital in South Sudan.



On this occasion, the NA Chairman thanked the Australian Department of Defence for offering timely donation of medical supplies to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for COVID-19 prevention and control.



Marles, who is also a member of the Australian Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Australian Labour Party, agreed to continue intensifying bilateral defence-security cooperation, affirming that Australia will continue with its support in the training of military officers, peacekeeping missions and sending naval ships to visit Vietnam.



He also agreed to early establish the mechanism of ministerial-level defence consultation dialogue, update the Joint Vision Statement promoting defence cooperation signed in 2018, and consider expanding collaboration in promising fields such as defence industry, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, transnational crime prevention, cyber security, and increase the sharing of information on issues related to national security and the interests of the two countries.

The two sides consented to strengthen cooperation at multilateral mechanisms, including the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM ); settle disputes in the East Sea via peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and ensure security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.

At the reception for Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Senator Don Farrell, Special Minister of State and Minister for Trade and Tourism, on the same day, Hue suggested the two sides discuss and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of mechanisms on a ministerial-level dialogue on trade and another on energy and mining.



As there remains ample room to boost bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, Hue proposed the two countries continue create favourable conditions for enterprises and investors and informed that during his visit, economic and education cooperation forums will be held.

He also suggested Australia pay attention to implementing the 2021-2025 Action Plan of the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) and actively assist Vietnam in energy transition and ensuring energy security.

Farrell, for his part, expressed his wish that the two countries will hold a ministerial-level dialogue on trade next year on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties to further promote economic-trade-investment ties.



Australia is striving to become a renewable and clean energy powerhouse and will continue cooperating with Vietnam in this field, he said.



In the first nine months of this year, two-way trade soared by over 30% annually to 12 billion USD, making Australia the seventh largest trade partner of Vietnam for the first time. At present, Vietnam is Australia's tenth largest trade partner. The bilateral trade value for the whole year is estimated at 15 billion USD./.