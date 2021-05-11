Politics Vietnam plans to raise ethnic NA deputies to 18 percent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Ethnic Council Nguyen Lam Thanh has said the goal of increasing the rate of ethnic minorities in the 15th legislature from 17.3 percent to 18 percent is likely to be reached.

Politics Ensuring election campaigns are in line with regulations The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure is fast approaching. Meetings between voters and candidates are being held as the latter exercise their right to campaign and preside over meetings with voters. In this regard, the organisation of election campaigns in accordance with regulations.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets voters in Ho Chi Minh City President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other candidates running for seats in the 15th National of Ho Chi Minh City’s constituency No. 10 on May 9 and 10 met local voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts.

