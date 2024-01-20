Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue at the working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh (Photo: VNA) Thai Binh (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh on January 20. Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh on January 20.





He expressed his impression on the province’s strong shift to comprehensive and stable development in the areas of agriculture, industry, and trade and services, resulting in the economic scale of over 67.9 trillion VND (2.77 billion USD), up 1.3-fold from 2020, and FDI attraction of nearly 3 billion USD in 2023, ranking fifth among 63 localities in the country.



He attributed the result to the province’s successful Party and political system building work, solidarity and local people’s enhanced confidence in the authorities at all levels.



The NA Chairman urged the locality to push ahead with economic restructuring, helping increase local income per capita, develop infrastructure in urban, economic and rural areas, and pay due attention to human resources training and land management work.



Regarding investment attraction, Hue said the province should stay prudent and prioritise At the event, the top legislator commended the local Party Committee, authority and people on the achievement that they have carved out across economy, society, defence, security, Party building , and social welfare, among others, creating the momentum for the province to develop stronger in the time ahead.He expressed his impression on the province’s strong shift to comprehensive and stable development in the areas of agriculture, industry, and trade and services, resulting in the economic scale of over 67.9 trillion VND (2.77 billion USD), up 1.3-fold from 2020, and FDI attraction of nearly 3 billion USD in 2023, ranking fifth among 63 localities in the country.He attributed the result to the province’s successful Party and political system building work, solidarity and local people’s enhanced confidence in the authorities at all levels.The NA Chairman urged the locality to push ahead with economic restructuring, helping increase local income per capita, develop infrastructure in urban, economic and rural areas, and pay due attention to human resources training and land management work.Regarding investment attraction, Hue said the province should stay prudent and prioritise hi-tech projects

He also required the province to sharpen focus on Party and political system building work, prevent wastefulness in tandem with the prevention of corruption and negative phenomena.



On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the NA leader instructed local authorities to create the best conditions for all people to have a warm Tet holiday.

NA Chairman Hue presents Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families in Thai Thuy district. (Photo: VNA) The same day, Hue paid a visit and presented 200 Tet gifts to workers at Lien Ha Thai industrial park and policy beneficiary families in Thai Thuy district.

Earlier, he offered flower and incense at the temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and the “Uncle Ho with farmers” monument at Thai Binh Square, Thai Binh city. /.