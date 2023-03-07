At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and Japanese corporate leaders for promoting economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.



During a reception in Hanoi on March 7 for a delegation from Keidanren who are in Vietnam to attend a high-level economic seminar on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21), Chairman Hue expressed his delight at the strong and comprehensive development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership with high political trust.



He spoke highly of the results of the action programme within the framework of the eighth phase of Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative with the implementation of 84 sub-sections, including contents related to the law such as amending and supplementing the Law on Investment and the Enterprise Law.



The host reaffirmed the Vietnamese NA and Government’s commitments to continue steadfastly improving business environment, fine-tuning legal and policy framework, improving the competitiveness of the economy, and creating favourable conditions for investors, including foreign ones to do business smoothly in Vietnam.



As the Vietnamese legislature will consider, revise or issue several important laws in the near future, he suggested Keidanren and Japanese firms offer opinions on them during the process.



For the ninth phase of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative, Hue proposed linking development strategies of the two economies, legal and policy frameworks of the two countries, cooperating in developing infrastructure, including infrastructure for digital transformation, climate change adaptation, just energy transition, transport infrastructure while forming connectivity to improve production capacity of each nation to form regional and global production and supply chains, as well as develop human resources.



On the occasion, he hoped that Keidanren as well as Japanese businesses would have a voice with the Japanese legislature and government to step up bilateral labour cooperation.



The top legislator expressed his belief that with political determination of the two countries’ leaders and support of the Japanese enterprises, the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia will further thrive.



A Keidanren representative wished that the Vietnamese NA and Government would continue partnering with Japanese firms in doing business in Vietnam.



Highlighting the importance of digital and green transformation, he affirmed that Keidanren together with Japanese firms will do their best to contribute to the development of both Vietnam and Japan in the near future, as well as help the Vietnamese Government fulfil set targets./.