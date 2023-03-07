Business Vietnamese value-added products exhibited at Foodex Japan As many as 36 Vietnamese businesses are showcasing their products at the 48th international food and beverage exhibition (Foodex Japan 2023) which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan, on March 7.

Business February exports provide positive signal in Binh Duong province The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong has seen a recovery in exporting activities with many major exports seeing increases in revenue in February after a slump in orders in the first month of the year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Hanoi's first golden hotel up for sale The Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is for sale with a starting price of 250 million USD. The auction is set for March.