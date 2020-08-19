Politics More condolences sent to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has cabled a message of condolences to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong over the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

Politics August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam bolsters cooperation with Swiss-based intergovernmental organisation Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva - joined a recent working session with Dr. Carlos Correa, Executive Director of the South Centre, an intergovernmental organisation of developing countries headquartered in Geneva.

Politics NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.