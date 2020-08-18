Society Donations continue to strengthen COVID-19 fight More donations in cash and kind have been made to support the fight against COVID-19 in the central city of Da Nang and in HCM City.

Society Exhibition highlights August Revolution, National Day More than 150 documents, items and photos featuring the August Revolution in 1945 and the event on September 2, 1945 when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was formed are being displayed during an exhibition that opened on August 18 at the National Museum of History in Hanoi.

Society Foreigners join COVID-19 fight Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Society Kien Giang cracking down on illegal fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is identifying the measures needed to have the “yellow card” warning from the European Commission (EC) for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing removed, according to local authorities.