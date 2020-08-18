Valuable exhibits put on show on anniversary of August Revolution
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 300 valuable documents, photos, and objects highlighting the historic national milestone of the August Revolution in 1945 are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from August 18.
Jointly held by the Vietnam Military History Museum and the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam, the exhibition features three themes: “Historic Autumn”, “Power of Trust”, and “Follow the Glory”.
The first theme affirms the great historical significance of the August Revolution and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The second demonstrates the Party leadership and the creative application of experience from victory in the August Revolution in firmly defending the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
The third showcases many exhibits highlighting significant national accomplishments over the past 30 years of reform./.