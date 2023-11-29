National Assembly Office vice chairman Pham Thai Ha (R) and Deputy Clerk and Executive Director of Legislative Services at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario Valerie Quioc Lim. (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Office led by the office's vice chairman Pham Thai Ha paid a working visit to Canada from November 23-28, during which they had working sessions with representatives from some legislative bodies of provinces and states in the country.



The visit is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada as well as of the office’s external affairs plan.



The delegation learnt about the operating model of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario at a meeting with the Deputy Clerk and Executive Director of Legislative Services at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario Valerie Quioc Lim.



Previously, the delegation had a working session with Congressman Shaun Chen, Co-chairman of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group, and Pam Damoff, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (consular services).



During the meetings, Ha suggested that the Canadian side continue to promote the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, and support Vietnam’s views on global common issues.



He said he hopes the two Canadian lawmakers will take practical actions to support the Vietnamese community in Canada, which numbers about 300,000 besides 21,000 Vietnamese students studying in the country.



The two sides agreed that the two countries’ parliamentary relations are developing fruitfully with many practical activities. The Vietnamese National Assembly has supported the Canadian parliament's chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) for the 2022-2024 term.



Relations between the two countries are developing in fields from politics, diplomacy, trade and investment to culture, education and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides are also expanding areas of cooperation such as defence, justice and parliament./.