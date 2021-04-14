NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session with Long An province's representatives (Photo: VNA) Long An (VNA) – A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the National Election Council (NEC) led by NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 14 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.



During a working session with the locality’s representatives, Man, who is also NEC Vice President, highly valued the



He asked the locality to focus on promoting communication activities and ensuring political security, and social order and safety during the elections, as well as proactively settling complaints and denunciations (if any).



Long An has completed collection of voters’ opinions for candidates to the 15th National Assembly and the provincial People's Council.



The province has more than 1.2 million voters and 1,298 constituencies.



On the same day, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai also inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Lao Cai established 1,138 constituencies. The lists of voters have also been publicly posted in line with regulations./.

VNA