National action plan to be built to implement circular economy
Illustrative image (Source: baodautu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A national action plan will be built to implement a circular economy to promote the management and efficient use of natural resources and reduce environmental pollution amid climate change in Vietnam by 2030.
The action plan building is among the tasks of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (IPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) for 2023.
Addressing IPONRE’s conference in Hanoi on December 29, MoNRE Deputy Minister Vo Tuan Nhan highly valued the institute’s performance in 2022 and requested that in 2023, it review the 10-year implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW on proactive response to climate change and enhancement of natural resources management and environmental protection.
Another task for next year is to press on with the performance of scientific and technological duties, he said, noting that results of those duties must truly contribute to the perfection of policies on environmental protection and climate change response, as well as the ministry’s management activities.
IPONRE also needs to step up consulting services, especially those for natural resources and environment planning and the assessment of the plans’ environmental impacts, he added.
IPONRE Director Nguyen Dinh Tho said as a body in charge of studying, proposing, and making strategies and policies on the fields within the MoNRE’s remit, the institute has carried out many fruitful activities in 2022. In particular, it has drafted the Prime Minister’s decision on issuing the national action plan on implementing a circular economy./.