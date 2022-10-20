Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An forum on climate change and circular economy with the participation of enterpreneurs will take place on October 27, according to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



The event will be jointly organised by Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in coordination with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Japanese-funded Support for Planning and Implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions in Vietnam (SPI-NDC) project.



The forum aims to discuss corporate responsibility towards climate change and the circular economy by enhancing dialogue, sharing experiences and strengthening connections between business leaders, according to the organisers.



It also seeks to promote the participation of private enterprises in climate actions through the partnership between the MONRE, VCCI and the SPI-NDC project on specific models in Vietnam.



The forum will also collect recommendations from entrepreneurs to improve the competitiveness of the Vietnamese business community in general and the goal of carbon neutrality in particular./.