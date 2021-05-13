At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has affirmed that developing Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic partnership is a consistent policy, a strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam’s foreign policy.



During a reception in Hanoi on May 13 for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, Hue congratulated China on its COVID-19 pandemic control, impressive economic recovery and the successful organisation of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Chinese National Assembly’s meeting.



He affirmed that Vietnam attaches special importance to maintaining and developing neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with the Chinese Party, State and people.

The NA leader noted that over the past more than 70 years, friendship and cooperation remain the mainstream of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relationship, in line with the era’s trend and the aspiration and essential interests of the two countries and their people



He expressed his delight at the growing Vietnam – China ties over the past years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the maintenance of regular high-level exchanges, citing as an example that since early 2020, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping have held three important phone talks, during which they outlined significant strategic orientations to ties between the two Parties and countries. Exchanges and ties between the two nations’ ministries, agencies and localities have also been strengthened.



Hue also noted that the two countries have shared medical supplies with each other and helped each other in fighting the pandemic as well as in times of natural disasters. Economic and trade cooperation posted remarkable development.

The NA Chairman hailed the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Ambassador for coordinating with the Vietnamese NA Committee for External Relations to carry out practical and effective joint activities between the two legislatures, including holding trips to China for e Vietnamese NA and People’s Council deputies.



The leader vowed to continue building on the past achievements to deepen bilateral friendship and coordination between the two legislatures.



Ambassador Xiong Bo, for his part, said China attaches importance to and supports Vietnam’s policy of pursuing socialism that suits its realities. He believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the country will fulfill goals set by the 13th National Party Congress.



He said relations between the two legislatures are an important part of the relationship between the two countries, and wished that the two sides would seriously implement common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, and bring into play their role in enhance the sharing of experience in Party building and national development as well as boost collaboration in various fields and understanding and friendly cooperation between the two peoples.



The guest wished Vietnam success in the upcoming election of deputies to the 14th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

He added that Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu hopes to hold a phone talk with Chairman Hue to discuss measures to bolster ties between the two law-making bodies./.



