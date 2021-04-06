Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Tran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.