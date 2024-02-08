Live performances of “Tinh Hoa Bac Bo” (The Quintessence of Tonkin), “Tinh Hoa Viet Nam” (Quintessence of Vietnam), and “Ky Uc Hoi An” (Hoi An Memories) have become attractive cultural tourism offerings for visitors to Vietnam, especially foreign tourists.

Despite Vietnam’s rich cultural values, the development of cultural tourism remains quite limited. In particular, there has been insufficient development of cultural products to cater to tourism demand.

In order to generate momentum, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved a project to establish a national brand for cultural tourism. The brand will be positioned based on the country’s distinctive cultural values, with a particular emphasis on heritage and culinary values to appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

By 2030, Vietnam eyes having cultural tourism contribute 20-25% of total tourism revenue, which is estimated at approximately 130 billion USD./.

VNA