At the meeting of the State Appraisal Council . (Photo: VNA)

The plan has also been sketched out in line with Resolution No. 55 of the Politburo on the national energy development strategy by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, he said.Under the plan, the national power capacity from now until 2030 would be 146,000 megawatts (MW), 35,000 MW less than the amount in the previous version, he said, noting that it aims to cut coal-fired power and increase renewable energy.The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and other ministries and agencies to collect opinions of the council and finalise the draft plan, which should be submitted to the PM for approval in May.Mechanisms and policies, except for legal regulations, should not be integrated in the draft plan, he said, asking the MoIT to develop an implementation scheme under a set roadmap./.