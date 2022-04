Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2045 (PDP VIII) has taken into account the replacement of coal-fired power projects and those that are still pending, heard a meeting of the State Appraisal Council.Speaking at the meeting, held in Hanoi on April 26 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said the plan also targets a balance in electricity generation between regions and encourages the development of other fuels like hydrogen and ammonia.Dr. Ngo Tuan Kiet, Director of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said data on wind power, both offshore and onshore, have been updated in the plan. However, the updated figures from international organisations are not enough and it still requires exclusive studies and assessments.With the inclusion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the plan has opened up opportunities for the development of wind power, especially offshore wind power, according to Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Hoang Luong.He stressed the need for Vietnam to soon set out a national marine space planning scheme by 2045 which stipulates the sustainable management and use of the marine space to serve economic activities.Closing the meeting, Deputy PM Thanh expressed his approval for assessments of the State Appraisal Council that PDP VIII has been prepared thoroughly and scientifically.