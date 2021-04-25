Business Techcombank targets market capitalisation of 20 billion USD in five years The Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) aims to become the leading bank not only in Vietnam but also in the Top 10 in ASEAN, with a market capitalisation of 20 billion USD in the next five years.

Business Embassy works promote Vietnam-South Africa economic, trade ties A working delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa led by Ambassador Hoang Van Loi visited KwaZulu-Natal province from April 20-24 to seek measures to strengthen economic and trade partnership between the two countries.

Business Support for domestic carriers should be fair: experts The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government increase support for domestic airlines which were heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HDBank eyes 25 percent jump in profit in 2021 The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) targets pre-tax profit of 7.28 trillion VND (316.65 million USD), an increase of 25 percent from 2020.