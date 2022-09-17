Illustrative image (Photo: The Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision, establishing a national steering committee on green growth led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.



The committee is an interdisciplinary organisation responsible for assisting the Government and the Prime Minister in handling important issues and proposing orientations and measures related to green growth.





Deputy PM Le Van Thanh (Photo: VNA)

It will also assist the Prime Minister in coordinating the implementation of the National Green Growth Strategy for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



Members of the committee include leaders from the Government Office, Ministries of Planning and Investment; Natural Resources and Environment; Justice; Industry and Trade; Agriculture and Rural Development; Construction; Transport; Foreign Affairs; Education and Training; Information and Communications; Science and Technology; Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs; Health; the State Bank of Vietnam,;among others.



Last October, Deputy PM Thanh signed a decision approving the National Green Growth Strategy for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



The strategy is hoped to contribute to speeding up the process of restructuring the economy in association with growth model transformation in order to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social equality.



It also aims to facilitate the transition to a green and carbon neutral economy and contribute to reducing global warming./.

VNA