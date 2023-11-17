Dien Bien Phu Victory " Monument, the biggest bronze sculpture in Vietnam, in Dien Bien Phu city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – To be hosted by the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, the National Tourism Year 2024 will be a typical cultural, economic, and social event associated with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.



Activities and events will introduce and promote the beauty, cultural values, and unique tourism products of Vietnam and Dien Bien in particular to visitors.

Dien Bien has set a target of welcoming 1.3 million tourists and earning a total revenue of 2.2 trillion (over 90.6 million USD) from tourism activities in 2024.



Dien Bien is striving to create breakthroughs in tourism development, through improving the quality of tourism services and human resources serving tourism, organising new tours, and investing in infrastructure development, thus creating motivation for its socio-economic development in the coming time.



The National Tourism Year 2024 will also offer a chance to strengthen links in domestic and international tourism development.



Dien Bien has achieved unprecedented economic growth, resulting in significant enhancements to the cultural and social well-being of its residents.



The locality's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) averaged 6.8% per year in the 2016-20 period.



As a land with significant historical and cultural value, for the past 69 years, Dien Bien has always preserved and promoted the value of the Dien Bien Phu historical site, contributing to making it an attractive tourist destination.

According to statistics, from 2016 to 2020, Dien Bien welcomed 3 million tourists, earning a total revenue of 4.8 trillion VND./.