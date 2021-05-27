Business Hai Duong enjoys good sale of “thieu” lychee on e-commerce platforms Good signals have been seen in the sale of Thanh Ha “Thieu” lychee in the northern province of Hai Duong on e-commerce platforms, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnamese agricultural products favoured in China Vietnamese agricultural products have won the taste of Chinese consumers in recent years due to their quality as well as improvement in businesses’ supply capacity, a trade promotion official has said.

Business Reference exchange rate continues downward trend The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,137 VND per USD on May 27, down 9 VND from the previous day.