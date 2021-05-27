Nearly 10 tonnes of lychee flown to Japan
First batches of lychee in the 2021 crop of the northern province of Bac Giang left for Japan on flights arranged by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on early May 27.
The flights, carrying close to 10 tonnes of the tropical fruit, are bound for two major Japanese cities of Tokyo and Osaka.
In-flight safety and COVID-19 preventive measures were seriously enforced to ensure product quality and prevent the spread of the disease.
Boxes of fresh lychee exported to Japan (Photo courtesy of the airline)
Additionally, Vietnam Airlines has joined hands with Bac Giang to increase flights in an effort to ensure domestic supply and provide optimal transport for the province’s goods and farm produce in particular.
The carrier is operating cargo transport services on its international routes to facilitate trade and productions of localities nationwide.
One day earlier, Bac Giang held a ceremony marking the shipment of early-ripening lychee grown in its Tan Yen district to the Japanese market.
The district shipped 20 tonnes of lychee to the market on May 24-26.
Speaking at the ceremony, Phan The Tuan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said in the context of complicated changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bac Giang has built strong lychee growing areas, especially in Tan Yen and Luc Ngan districts.
The province has prepared special conditions, ensuring absolute safety in terms of health, security and order for businesses, traders, and drivers entering Bac Giang to purchase and consume lychee.
The first shipment of lychees exported to Japan, a large market with very high quality standards, has shown the locality’s determination, seriousness and responsibility in the process of producing and consuming lychee, he added.
This year, the province has around 28,100 ha of lychees with an estimated output of more than 180,000 tonnes, an increase of 15,000 tonnes year-on-year. This includes 45,000 tonnes of early-ripening lychee harvested on an estimated area of 6,050 ha along with 135,000 tonnes of lychee from the main crop on an area of 22,050 ha./.