Nearly 3,000 IP addresses in Vietnam linked with data leak
About 10,000 computer users in Vietnam are using unsafe operating systems, and nearly 3,000 internet protocol (IP) addresses have been linked with data leaks, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on September 26.
The figures were found in more than one week since a campaign calling for joint efforts against in cyberspace was launched by the NCSC under the Authority of Information Security at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).
Among the 20,000 people taking part in the campaign so far, more than 13,000 people had unsafe browsers, and nearly 9,000 IP addresses were part of botnets, which are networks of computers infected by malware that are used to perform cyber attacks.
Tech experts said users of computers, mobile devices, and smart devices connected with the internet could become malware victims.
The NCSC noted anti-malware software is available free of charge on the national cyberspace portal, https://khonggianmang.vn, enabling all individuals, organisations, and businesses to examine weaknesses in their browsers and operating systems.
The MIC data show that in 2021, more than 3,300 websites of Vietnam were infected with malware and defaced. More than 700,000 IPs in the country were part of botnets each month.
Facing that fact, the MIC on September 14 launched a campaign calling on all people to join hands in eradicating malware in cyberspace.
The move is expected to help uncover host computers in Vietnam abused to attack global information systems, thus helping impove Vietnam’s cyberspace reputation and contributing to national digital transformation, the NCSC added./.