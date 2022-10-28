Netherlands a gateway for Vietnam to EU market
The Netherlands will be a target market for Vietnam with an aim to further optimise the market’s potential and bring Vietnamese goods deeper to the 27-member European Union (EU), according to experts.
Pineapple processing for export (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Netherlands will be a target market for Vietnam with an aim to further optimise the market’s potential and bring Vietnamese goods deeper to the 27-member European Union (EU), according to experts.
The Netherlands was one of the five markets where Vietnam enjoyed trade surplus in 2021, the second most profitable in the first nine months of this year and the current second largest trade partner of Vietnam among the EU members, Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh said at a recent Vietnam-Netherlands trade promotion conference.
He noted that in the January-September period, despite fluctuations in the world situation, two-way trade still reached nearly 8.3 billion USD, almost equivalent to the total figure recorded in the whole 2021, with Vietnam’s exports rising 40.1% to 7.8 billion USD.
The ambassador said that the embassy is ready to support Vietnamese firms to seek partners and provide more products to the Netherlands and the EU in general.
Meanwhile, head of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vu Ba Phu said that with its strategic position, the Netherlands is a gateway for products of Vietnam to enter the European market.
Joost Vranken Peeters, Chairman of the Netherlands Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, held that currently Vietnamese businesses have still faced difficulties in exploring market information and demand. Therefore, they are in need of partners who are distributors in the Netherlands to be able to do effective business in the market.
He also reminded Vietnamese exporters to ensure that their products meet quality requirements in the Netherlands.
At the conference, 22 Vietnamese and 15 Dutch firms had direct meetings to seek partnership in farm produce trading./.