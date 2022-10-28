Business CPTPP helps boost Vietnam-Malaysia trade ties Malaysia’s ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has opened a great chance for Vietnam and Malaysia to further promote their trade cooperation, especially in export.

Business Vietnam’s aquatic product exports rake in 9.39 bln USD in 10 months Vietnam's aquatic product exports reached 900 million USD in October, lifting the country’s total export turnover in the first ten months of 2022 to 9.39 billion USD, a sharp increase of 32.7% compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Hanoi: toy market bustling ahead of Halloween The toy market ahead of the Halloween festival in Hanoi is becoming more bustling after two quiet years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.