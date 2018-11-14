Illustrative photo (Source: baoquocte.vn)

– Representatives of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Netherlands’ Vitens Evides International (VEI) company held a discussion on the WaterWorX project, which aims to orient the water supply to be adaptable to the effects of climate change in the southwest of Mekong River Delta, funded by the company and the Dutch Government.Folker de Jager, VEI Manager for Asia, said that the firm has worked with various water companies in Vietnam since 2009 and defined water as one of the country’s most important sectors.The WaterWorX will be implemented from 2019-2030, through three phases. In the first phase, from 2019-2021, the project will receive an investment of 2.5 million EUR, 90 percent of which is sourced by the Dutch Government and VEI.In the first phase, the project will cover three localities of Can Tho, Hau Giang, and Soc Trang.Folker de Jager said that its objectives include assisting water supply firms in localities to deal with upcoming climate change challenges amidst the increasing salt water intrusion, depression, and reduced levels of underground water.He said that the project will help enhance the operational capacity of water supply firms, focusing on reducing revenue losses, as well as improving water quality and saving power.At the same time, VEI will also coordinate with firms in building future plans to cope with the effects of climate change.In the second and third phases, the project will expand collaboration with water firms in other localities facing similar problems, such as Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, and Kien Giang.He also expressed his hope that the project will contribute to promoting economic growth in the Mekong Delta region, where water plays a significant role in local agriculture.Can Tho has three companies that will join the project’s first phase, while Hau Giang and Soc Trang also have one each.During the project, the VEI will also coordinate with the Centre for Climate Change Research from Can Tho University.Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Dao Anh Dung said that the city supports the project, adding that relevant authorities will approve the project as soon as all necessary procedures have been completed so that the signing of agreements will take place as scheduled. –VNA