HCM City (VNA) - The 10th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Event - VIETWATER2018 – opened at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on November 7.

VIETWATER 2018 features more than 500 booths of domestic and foreign firms who are displaying equipment, products, technologies, techniques and solutions in the water industry. Thirteen among them are run by companies the UK, France, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Australia, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China and Singapore.During the three-day event, workshops entitled “Vietnam Water Industry with Industrial Revolution 4.0”, “Solid waste collection, transportation and treatment technologies suitable to Vietnam’s conditions,” and “Promoting gender equality in the water industry” will be held.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cao Lai Quang, Chairman of the Vietnam Water Supply & Sewerage Association (VWSA), said the exhibition offers a chance for businesses operating in the water industry in Vietnam to meet with their peers from across the world in order to study new equipment and technologies as well as expand business activities and seek partners.Sidelines workshops will enable Vietnamese units to learn from experience in reforming investment policies, mobilising capital sources, and updating advanced technologies for sustainable development, he said.According to Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Pham Khanh, after ten years, VIETWATER has become a leading prestigious international exhibition in the water supply and sewerage industry in Vietnam. It serves as an important bridge for domestic and foreign organisations and businesses to exchange technologies and seek partners.Vietnam’s water industry aims to achieve no less than 95 percent of its citizens having access to clean water by 2025, with a clean water loss rate targeted at under 15 percent. Sewage management, also a growing issue, is targeted to serve more than 70 percent of urban and developed areas.VIETWATER 2017, held on November 8-10 last year, received an impressive 14,072 attendees and 253 delegates from suppliers, manufacturers, municipalities, and users in the water industry.-VNA