A new cold spell is forecast to hit the northern region on February 24 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A new cold spell is forecast to hit the northern region on February 24 night and then affect the central region, making temperatures plunge at night and early morning, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



On February 24 night, temperatures in northern and north central provinces drop to 13-16 degree Celsius in plain areas, 10-13 degree Celsius in mountainous areas, and even below 9 degrees Celsius in high mountainous areas.





Hanoi has ligh rain on February 24 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Scattered showers accompanied by thunderstorms may appear in some areas. From February 25, rain is expected to increase in the areas from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai.



Weather forecasters have warned about the risk of whirlwind, lightning, hail, and strong winds. Inundation is also forecasted to occur in lowland areas.



At sea, from the afternoon of February 24, the Gulf of Tonkin will see strong wind plus rough sea./.