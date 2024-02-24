New HIV/AIDS infections increase in Laos
The number of new HIV/AIDS cases in Laos has steadily climbed partly due to a shortage of financial support from foreign countries and limited budget from the government.
Communication campaigns carried out to raise the Lao communities' awareness of HIV and AIDS. (Photo: WHO)
A report from the Centre for HIV/AIDS/STI under the Lao Ministry of Health showed that the country documented 2,066 HIV cases in 2023, increasing the total infections to 20,688, with 7,059 progressing to AIDS.
More than 5,600 people died from the virus, and 11,980 have been treated with antiretroviral medicines.
Minister of Health Bounfeng Phoummalaysith said global instability has affected countries’ budget, including Laos, adding the lack of financial support from outside has made it hard for the ministry to carry out HIV/AIDS prevention plans./.