World Indonesia aims to sharply cut logistics costs Indonesia aims to further reduce logistics costs to 8% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2045, from 14.29% in 2022, Coordinating Minister on Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on February 22.

World Malaysia boosts halal trade, investment with Japan Malaysia signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Japan on February 22 to strengthen halal trade and investment, and create more jobs in the sector.