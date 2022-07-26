New port planned for south-central province of Binh Thuan
A new general port with capacity to receive ships of up to 150,000 DWT will be built in the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan.
The Vietnam Maritime Administration has written a statement asking the Ministry of Transport for approval of Son My Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Construction Company Limited’s proposal to invest in building the general port with the aim of serving Son My 1 Industrial Park.
The proposed port will be located in Son My commune in the province’s Ham Tan district, covering an area of more than 160 hectares.
It will have a port harbor with three general wharfs and three specialised wharfs. General wharfs can handle ships of 30,000-50,000 tonnes and specialised wharfs can receive ships of 50,000-150,000 tonnes.
Construction of the port is divided into two phases and is expected to be completed by 2026.
Building a breakwater and an embankment, renovating the yards and warehouses, dredging the channels and canals, and setting up navigation signals will also be done.
According to the master plan of the development of Vietnam’s seaport system in the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, Binh Thuan will develop port areas in Vinh Tan, Son My, Ke Ga, and Phan Thiet, and offshore terminals.
The general port in Son My is expected to directly serve the Son My Industrial Park, LNG warehouse and Son My electricity centre, including general wharfs and passenger berths.
It is designed to serve ships transporting gas, oil and other liquids, with a total capacity of 4.5-6 million tonnes a year.
The Vietnam Maritime Administration has also proposed that the Ministry of Transport direct local authorities to coordinate with the investor to ensure the implementation progress of the port is in line with local good transportation demand.
This requires ensuring the port does not negatively impact the ground, water surface and coastal areas.
The investor also needs to work with local authorities for instructions on construction-related administrative procedures and other related regulations to expedite the work, it said./.