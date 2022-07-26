Business Vietcombank posts H1 profit of over 740 million USD The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) has reported an impressive pre-tax profit of 17.3 trillion VND (740.1 million USD) in the first half of 2022.

Business Vietnam on right track in pushing economic reform: IMF official Vietnam is on the right track in accelerating its decisive economic reform, but an upgrade is needed to meet the government's aspirations of sustained, inclusive, and green growth, said an expert from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business GMS-Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opens The Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 25.

Business Petrol prices cool, cost pressure reduced Falling petrol prices have given cheer to people and businesses and may stimulate consumer demand in the near future.