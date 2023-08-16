Business Deputy PM attends 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the opening ceremony of the 7th China – South Asia Expo (CAS Expo) and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, on August 16.

Business Vietnamese EV maker’s market cap hits 85.5 billion USD in Nasdaq debut The market capitalisation of VinFast, the electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup reached 85 billion USD in its Nasdaq debut on August 15 with nearly 6.8 million shares changing hands.

Business 134th China Import and Export Fair introduced in HCM City The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCM City), in collaboration with China Foreign Trade Centre and Guangdong Enterprise Confederation under Chinese Business Association in Vietnam, held a conference on August 16 to introduce the 134th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).

Business Kon Tum grants first Ngoc Linh ginseng geographical indication certs The Department of Science and Technology of the Central Highlands Kon Tum province has granted its very first geographical indication certificates for Ngoc Linh ginseng products of two local companies.