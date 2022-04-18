Destinations Vietnam’s tourism sector bouncing back after reopening Vietnam reopened to international tourists on March 15, and since then the sector has witnessed a large number of visitors arriving in localities nationwide thanks to a wide range of promotions.

Destinations Amazing natural beauty of Son Tra Peninsula Located 10 km northeast of the centre of Da Nang city, Son Tra Peninsula covers an area of 4,390 ha and boasts diverse natural landscapes, a fresh climate, and convenient transportation links. The destination holds great potential in tourism and already attracts many visitors.

Travel Hanoi makes most of SEA Games opportunity to boost tourism Hanoi will bring into full play the opportunity of hosting the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May to attract tourists to the city, according to the municipal Tourism Authority.

Travel Son Dong Cave honoured by Google Doodle Son Doong, the world's largest natural cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, was celebrated in April 14’s ‘Google Doodle’ to mark the discovery of the site in 2009.