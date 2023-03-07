Health HCM City hospitals develop organ procurement, transplantation network Over the 30 years since performing its first kidney transplant from a living donor, Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has consistently developed expertise in organ transplantation, helping prolong and improve the lives of thousands of people.

Health Medical support offered for Vietnamese community in RoK Representatives of the Wonkwang medical organisation and the Vietnamese Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 3 signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration to provide medical support for the Vietnamese community in this Northeast Asian country.

Health Hanoi to host Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2023 The 30th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Medipharm Expo 2023) will take place in Hanoi from May 10-13 with the participation of 350 domestic and foreign enterprises, the event's organisers have announced.

Health Thua Thien-Hue: cleft palate children offered free surgery A free-of-charge cleft palate operation programme, with the participation of doctors from Germany, is taking place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 1 to 10, supporting children in need from across the nation.