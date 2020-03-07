Environment Infographic World Wildlife Day 2020 highlights the importance of biodiversity World Wildlife Day is celebrated this year under the theme 'Sustaining all Life on Earth', highlighting the unique place of wild fauna and flora as essential components of the world’s biodiversity, as well as a key pillar of livelihoods for people, particularly among communities that live close to nature.

Environment Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern provinces One person was killed in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.

Environment Whirlwinds, hails injure six in Yen Bai The northern province of Yen Bai counted six people injured by whirlwinds and hails that hit it in the afternoon of March 2.

Environment Khanh Hoa looks to halve marine plastic waste by 2025 The southern central province of Khanh Hoa has issued an action plan on marine plastic waste management, aiming to cut down half of its plastic debris at sea in the next five years.