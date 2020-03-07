New short film released to call for end to bear farming
A screenshot from the short film released by Education for Nature - Vietnam (ENV) to call for an end to bear bile farming. (Photo: ENV)
Hanoi (VNA) – Education for Nature - Vietnam (ENV) has released a new short film calling for an end to bear bile farming which tells the story from a captive bear’s perspective.
The film, titled Bear bile extraction is just a nightmare in the past, is part of a long-term project between ENV and Four Paws International, World Animal Protection and the Government of Vietnam to put an end to bear farming and promote protection of wild bears.
The film begins with a bear lying inside a cold rusty cage, in extreme pain and half-concious because of anesthetic. He is then freed by his regretful farm owner who decides to bring him to a rescue centre for a better life.
Because of high demand, bear bile farming used to be a profitable business for many bear owners, said ENV Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung. But since more and more people turn their back on bear bile, more owners have voluntarily sent their bears to rescue centres, she said.
“Through this film, we expect more bear owners will voluntarily transfer their bears so that the captive bears will be able to receive better care at the rescue centres for the rest of their lives,” she added.
In 2019 alone, ENV reported 34 bear individuals transferred to rescue centres across the country, of which 23 was released voluntarily.
The number of bears in captivity in Vietnam declined from 4,300 in 2005 to 432 in December last year. So far, 34 cities and provinces nationwide have declared end to bear farming./.