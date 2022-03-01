Business Vietnam attracts nearly 5 billion USD of FDI in two months Foreign investors have poured nearly 5 billion USD in Vietnam so far this year, equivalent to 91.5 percent of that in the same time last year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on March 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,137 VND/USD on March 1, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Bac Lieu to create 94,000 jobs by 2025 The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is launching a series of measures toward the targets of generating 94,000 jobs and increasing the rate of trained workers to over 73 percent by 2025.