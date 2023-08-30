Hanoi (VNA) – The new visa policy is presenting an opportunity for Vietnam's tourism industry to enhance its competitiveness, said the Ministry of Public Security’s Vietnam Immigration Department during a press conference in Hanoi on August 30.

The Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam officially took effect on August 15.

Within the first 15 days of the law being in effect from August 15-30, and in accordance with the Government’s Resolution No. 127, a total of 112,058 applications for electronic visas have been submitted, marking an increase of over 70% compared to the time before the law came into effect.

Citizens of countries newly eligible for electronic visas under the resolution accounted for 50%, or 56,000 applications, with Chinese citizens using e-passports making up around 10% (9,130 applications).

During this period, a total of 337,669 foreigners entered Vietnam under the unilateral visa exemption policy, or 70% of the total, mostly from the Republic of Korea with 155,000 people, Japan 30,000 and the UK 8,000. The extension of temporary stay from 15 days to 45 days has also made it more convenient for foreign visitors to choose various leisure, cross-country, and regional tours.

On August 14, the Government issued a resolution on granting e-visas to citizens of all countries and territories, allowing them to enter and exit the country using e-visas through 13 air, 16 land, and 13 sea border gates.

According to the department, the building of the Law also suits the practical conditions with an aim to reform administrative procedures in the field of entry and exit of Vietnamese citizens./.