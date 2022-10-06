World Thailand approves three extra holidays during APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting The Thai cabinet has declared three extra holidays for residents in Bangkok, and Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces to reduce traffic congestion when Bangkok hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting next month.

World Indonesia hosts World Conference on Constitutional Justice’s congress The 5th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ) kicked off in Bali, Indonesia, on October 5, gathering representatives of 119 constitutional courts and councils across the continents.

World Thailand revives tourism stimulus package The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is pushing ahead with its proposals for a 1-billion-baht stimulus project and a 4am closing time for entertainment venues, as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha returns to office.