Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2022
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau, a 28-year-old beauty from the southern province of Tay Ninh, was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 during the pageant’s finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 25 evening.
Chau surpassed 40 other candidates from across the country to win the title in the final round of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022.
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 (Photo: VNA)Standing 1.74m tall and with body measurements of 81-63-92.5cm, the Tay Ninh contestant is a professional fashion model who was crowned the winner of Vietnam's Next Top Model 2016.
Chau also won the title of Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018 and made her mark in the international arena after being crowned Miss Supranational Asia 2019.
Aside from winning the grand title of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022, the beauty also received the Best Body award and the ecology and environment ambassador title.
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau (Photo: VNA)The new Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 will represent Vietnam at the Miss Universe slated for 2023.
In the pageant’s finale, Le Thao Nhi from Ho Chi Minh City was named the first runner-up, while Huynh Pham Thuy Tien from Dong Thap province was the second runner-up.
The other two beauties in the top five were Nguyen Thi Huong Ly from Gia Lai province and Le Hoang Phuong from Khanh Hoa province.
The Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 is the fifth edition of the biennial national beauty pageant in Vietnam to select the country's representative for Miss Universe, one of the ‘Big Four’ international beauty contests./.