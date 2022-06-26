Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights Hue’s enameled bronze art An exhibition of 20 enameled bronze paintings is taking place at the An Dinh Palace in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s ancient city of Hue, becoming a magnet to tourists.

Culture - Sports Ha Thai traditional lacquer art Traditional lacquer art painted on cultural artifacts in Ha Thai village, Thuong Tin, Hanoi dates back to the 17th century. In the 1930s, the first Vietnamese painters studying at the Indochina College of Fine Arts (now the Vietnam Fine Arts University) sought ways to develop lacquer techniques. Village artisans applied the techniques immediately to refine and perfect their products.

Videos Woman with love for 3D jelly cakes Agar jelly is a popular dessert among many due to its sweetness and has been prepared in hundreds of different forms over the years, with the most common being gracilaria agar jelly. Hanoi woman Tran Phuong Nga makes 3D jelly cakes with enthusiasm and a love of creativity, and has turned her cakes into amazing works of art.